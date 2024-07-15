Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

