Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 17,157 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AES alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AES by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.