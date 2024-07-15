Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 6,693 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,709 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,076 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,601,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,008,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.653 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

