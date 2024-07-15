Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 92,815 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.