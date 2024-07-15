Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.18. Erasca shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 169,405 shares changing hands.

Get Erasca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ERAS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERAS

Erasca Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $530.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Erasca

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 573,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Erasca by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Erasca by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 575,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 149,892 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Erasca by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Erasca by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.