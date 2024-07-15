Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:ERO opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ero Copper by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.