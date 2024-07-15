ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESE. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,226,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 5,817.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 208,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,328,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,377,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.28. 26,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $118.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.