Essex LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Essex LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $204.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

