Ethereum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.73 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $403.10 billion and approximately $13.73 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,353.11 or 0.05323088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Ethereum alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00042723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00015092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,217,949 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.