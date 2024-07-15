Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Hits $27.33 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. Ethereum Name Service has a total market capitalization of $869.09 million and $145.39 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for approximately $27.33 or 0.00043301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO:ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,800,193 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralised naming system built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to map human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers. It simplifies the user experience by replacing complex Ethereum addresses with easy-to-remember names, supporting address mapping, content hashes, metadata storage, and cross-platform usability. ENS was created by Nick Johnson and Alex Van de Sande under the Ethereum Foundation and launched in May 2017.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars.

