Evercore ISI Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $189.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $189.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,126. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

