Evercore ISI Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $66.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

BK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.4%

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 828,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,531. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 142,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 141,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

