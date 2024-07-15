Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $184,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $194.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.