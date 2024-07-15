Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $112,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Exelon by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,424,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 783,192 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 3,481.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 799,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 776,997 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 61.5% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,012,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,626,000 after buying an additional 766,558 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 260,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,000. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

