ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ExlService traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 16245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,280.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,145,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ExlService by 610.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 79,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 402.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

