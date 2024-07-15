Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lifted by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.9% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.75. 6,198,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,826,797. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $456.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

