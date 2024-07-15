Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. HSBC raised their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

