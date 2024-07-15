FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $204.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $210.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.