FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.61.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:JPM opened at $204.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $210.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
