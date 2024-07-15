Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Up to $50.43

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.43, but opened at $54.98. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 842,132 shares.

Get Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund alerts:

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBTC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $185,228,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $22,893,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $21,882,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $21,684,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $17,322,000.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.