Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.17

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 166033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

