Finer Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.7% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291,447 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,024,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,491 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $453.55 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.94 and a 200 day moving average of $416.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.