First Horizon (FHN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

