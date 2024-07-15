First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARVR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 384. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
