First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARVR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 384. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF ( NASDAQ:ARVR Free Report ) by 228.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 21.27% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

