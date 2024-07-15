FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Purchases 88 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($191.62).
Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Ryan Mangold bought 89 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £151.30 ($193.80).
Shares of FGP stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 174.20 ($2.23). 670,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,346. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,420.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. FirstGroup plc has a 12 month low of GBX 134.90 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 189 ($2.42). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.90.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 195 ($2.50) to GBX 205 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
