Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,674 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Flex by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Flex by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,583,000 after purchasing an additional 302,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $6,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $6,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

FLEX stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

