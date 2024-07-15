FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,910,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKOR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $48.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

