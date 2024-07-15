Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $17.67. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 190,851 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 2.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

