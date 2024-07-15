Fonville Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $230.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $233.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.43.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

