Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 260.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 409,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $166.86 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $166.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

