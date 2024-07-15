Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.71 Million Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPM International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of RPM International by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RPM International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RPM International by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 105,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $111.47. 26,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

