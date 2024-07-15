Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.09 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

