Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $215.91 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

