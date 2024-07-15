Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 10,600 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Capital International Investors raised its position in Corteva by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Corteva by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,539 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Corteva by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

