Fruits (FRTS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,129.34

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Fruits has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $160,477.54 and approximately $23,129.34 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Fruits

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

