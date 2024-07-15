G999 (G999) Tops One Day Volume of $14.92

G999 (G999) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, G999 has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $14.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get G999 alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00042769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000112 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.