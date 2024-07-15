Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 44,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 123,442 shares.The stock last traded at $26.78 and had previously closed at $27.00.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Galapagos

Galapagos Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 18.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 16,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Galapagos by 783.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.