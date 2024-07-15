Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Garden Stage stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. Garden Stage has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

