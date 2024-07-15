Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Garden Stage Price Performance
Garden Stage stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. Garden Stage has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.
About Garden Stage
