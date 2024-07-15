Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $110.71 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC on major exchanges.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 110,565,213 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

