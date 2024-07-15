Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $138.29 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $169.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

