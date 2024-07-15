Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.30. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 4,162,368 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,766 shares of company stock valued at $271,961. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Stories

