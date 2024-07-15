Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Up 53.2% in June

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 308,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

