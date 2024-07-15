Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after acquiring an additional 181,824 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $123,682,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Globe Life by 10,526.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,061,000 after buying an additional 989,319 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860 in the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $86.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.42. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

