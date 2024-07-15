GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Up 52.3% in June

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 961,200 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 631,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,806.0 days.
GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of GGNDF stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $31.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34.
About GN Store Nord A/S
