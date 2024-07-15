GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Up 52.3% in June

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 961,200 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 631,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,806.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of GGNDF stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $31.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

