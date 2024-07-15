Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 17.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 16.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $141.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average is $134.73. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

