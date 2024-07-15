GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up to $43.19

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.19, but opened at $47.86. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 1,307,116 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 17.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,224,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

