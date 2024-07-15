Gregory A. Beard Sells 13,058 Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $47,922.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,859.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. 74,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.44. Stronghold Digital Mining had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

