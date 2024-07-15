GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,598 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

