GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 178 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $94.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.25. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $94.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

