GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,914 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Separately, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Price Performance

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

(Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.