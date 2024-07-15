GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 1.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

See Also

